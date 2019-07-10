Blackrock Trimmed Trecora Res (TREC) Holding; Rgm Capital Has Lowered Entegris (ENTG) Stake

Blackrock Inc decreased Trecora Res (TREC) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 41,591 shares as Trecora Res (TREC)’s stock rose 8.13%. The Blackrock Inc holds 1.05 million shares with $9.52 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Trecora Res now has $233.29M valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 735 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.84 million shares with $65.70M value, down from 1.88M last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 171,188 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.00 million for 20.81 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220,981 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Ameriprise holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 751,385 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Services Corporation has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,946 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 97,643 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nwq Inv Company Lc reported 875,659 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc reported 508,708 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.37% or 3.19 million shares. Rgm Capital Limited Liability owns 1.84M shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 6,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 257,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,342 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.35M shares. Moors And Cabot holds 6,000 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) stake by 14,932 shares to 426,909 valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) stake by 468,539 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was raised too.

Blackrock Inc increased 500 Com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) stake by 110,357 shares to 259,448 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Relic Inc stake by 87,904 shares and now owns 3.88M shares. Inspired Entmt Inc was raised too.