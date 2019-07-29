Blackrock Trimmed Position in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) as Stock Price Rose; Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 326,958 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Burney Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 6,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,741 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 31,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11,284 shares to 95,545 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 18,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 100,553 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thompson Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,593 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,913 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. 19,955 are held by Richard C Young And. Ifrah Fincl Service Inc has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bancorporation Sioux Falls holds 616 shares. Essex holds 23,812 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Limited owns 1,294 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 151,450 shares. 62,150 were reported by Edgar Lomax Communication Va. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. 8,723 were reported by Thomasville Bancshares. At National Bank stated it has 5,882 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10,693 shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $530.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 151,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, March 18. 700 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Inc reported 0.52% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Shapiro Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1.78M shares. Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 148,600 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 100,031 shares. 145,000 were accumulated by Weitz Management Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 81,692 shares. 48,090 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Com holds 0.15% or 31,979 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 29,800 shares stake. 334,370 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 395,259 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.