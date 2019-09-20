Blackrock Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; Danaher (DHR) Sellers Decreased By 11.4% Their Shorts

Blackrock Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 697,977 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Blackrock Inc holds 16.51M shares with $3.05B value, down from 17.21M last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $217.37. About 590,841 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) had a decrease of 11.4% in short interest. DHR’s SI was 5.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.4% from 5.75M shares previously. With 2.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s short sellers to cover DHR’s short positions. The SI to Danaher Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 1.69M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. $348,800 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares were bought by RALES MITCHELL P.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 42.85 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Danaher Corporation shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.85 million shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 825,000 are held by Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,353 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.08% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eastern Bancshares has 1.16% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 92,903 shares. North American reported 2.44% stake. Trust Com Of Virginia Va owns 2,275 shares. 44.32 million were reported by Blackrock. Invest House Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 6,337 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares. Profit Investment Limited Liability Com holds 1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 9,531 shares. 4.58 million are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Weitz reported 200,000 shares.

Blackrock Inc increased Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) stake by 167,346 shares to 1.29M valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) stake by 621,559 shares and now owns 3.71 million shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $160 lowest target. $219.40’s average target is 0.93% above currents $217.37 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.54M for 44.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.