Blackrock Trimmed By $2.68 Million Its Worthington Inds (WOR) Stake; Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Blackrock Inc decreased Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 72,476 shares as Worthington Inds Inc (WOR)’s stock declined 0.40%. The Blackrock Inc holds 4.67M shares with $174.35M value, down from 4.74M last quarter. Worthington Inds Inc now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 46,441 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 16.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos

Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 200 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 213 sold and reduced holdings in Newell Rubbermaid Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 381.67 million shares, down from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newell Rubbermaid Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 57 Reduced: 156 Increased: 150 New Position: 50.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 774,652 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newell Brands (NWL) Announces Appointment of CFO Christopher Peterson As Interim CEO; Michael Polk to Retire – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWI’s Underlying Holdings Could Mean 16% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. for 372,000 shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owns 1.52 million shares or 5.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 340,897 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 3.64% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 529,745 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31M for 10.11 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc increased Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) stake by 23,373 shares to 199,130 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 10,132 shares and now owns 15.25M shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.