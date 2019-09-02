BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Hasbro (PGR) Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Hasbro Inc (PGR) stake by 87.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 99,609 shares as Hasbro Inc (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 14,580 shares with $1.24M value, down from 114,189 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $43.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s current price of $13.45 translates into 2.68% yield. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $13.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCPC News: 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q NAV/SHR $14.90; 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 37C, EST. 39C; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. to Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners; 03/04/2018 S&P REVISES TCP CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Net Assets Applicable to Common Shareholders $876.6 Million as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 37c Per Share; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ TCP CAPITAL CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCPC); 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Total Assets $1,665.6 Million as of March 31

More notable recent BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock TCP (TCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock TCP Capital notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Sustainable Is TCPC’s 10%+ Dividend Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. The company has market cap of $787.46 million. It seeks to invest in the United States. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.14% above currents $75.8 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased First Horizon National Corp (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 75,948 shares to 86,444 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exponent Inc (NYSE:MKL) stake by 29,655 shares and now owns 30,052 shares. Sba Communications Reit Corp Class (NASDAQ:INGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 40,434 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100 are held by Optimum Advsrs. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 3.45 million shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wells Fargo Mn has 4.83 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La has invested 1.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.46% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 111,399 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Advisor Prns Limited invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 65,080 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.52% or 139,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 168,281 shares. Agf holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 820,071 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc has 5,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.