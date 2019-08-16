BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019; Invesco LTD Lifted By $444,719 Its Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Stake

Invesco Ltd increased Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) stake by 12.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 40,429 shares as Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Invesco Ltd holds 372,987 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 332,558 last quarter. Investors Bancorp Inc New now has $2.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 726,733 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s current price of $13.16 translates into 2.74% yield. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 321,427 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCPC News: 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 37c Per Share; 03/04/2018 S&P REVISES TCP CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Net Assets Applicable to Common Shareholders $876.6 Million as of March 31; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. to Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Total Assets $1,665.6 Million as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ TCP CAPITAL CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCPC); 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q NAV/SHR $14.90; 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 37C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. The company has market cap of $773.36 million. It seeks to invest in the United States. It has a 28.18 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 206,000 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 6,570 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 113,178 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt reported 94,198 shares stake. Alphaone Ser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,133 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 11,278 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 454,676 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 20,065 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 2.30M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.69M shares. 120 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 92,807 shares.

