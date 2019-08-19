BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019; CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (CCCMF) Sellers Increased By 0.32% Their Shorts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s current price of $13.32 translates into 2.70% yield. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 370,705 shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCPC News: 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 37C, EST. 39C; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – TCP CAPITAL 1Q NAV/SHR $14.90; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Total Assets $1,665.6 Million as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: 1Q Total Investment Income $44.2 Million, or 75c Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 37c Per Share; 09/05/2018 – TCP Capital: Net Assets Applicable to Common Shareholders $876.6 Million as of March 31; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. to Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners

CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. CCCMF’s SI was 124,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 123,600 shares previously. It closed at $59.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CANCOM SE provides information technology infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

More notable recent BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock TCP (TCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock TCP Capital declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock TCP Q2 NII beats, NAV declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. The company has market cap of $782.76 million. It seeks to invest in the United States. It has a 28.52 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million.