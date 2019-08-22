Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Valuation Were Volatile While Hilltop Holdings Has Cut by $2.19 Million Its Position; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Cut Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 51,571 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.1. About 426,421 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 1,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 173,097 shares. Whittier Trust holds 1,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 17,469 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Sit Assoc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 195,101 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.02% or 128,659 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 1,868 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has 12,827 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 120,577 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 28,650 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 139,196 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 48,050 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. S R Schill And Assoc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 14,430 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,671 shares to 16,212 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.85 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.