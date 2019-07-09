Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Stock Value Rose While Hilltop Holdings Cut Its Stake; Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $352,782 as Share Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 60,874 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,855 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Partners Llc. Moreover, Beacon Fin Grp has 1.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity & Verity Ltd Llc holds 81,387 shares. C Worldwide Grp Holdings A S holds 0.59% or 334,120 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 45,988 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.93% or 15,489 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,324 were accumulated by Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Com. Jnba Financial owns 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,719 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc holds 278,015 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 7,680 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 43,933 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 21,621 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 44,878 shares or 1.74% of the stock.

