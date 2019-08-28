Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Stock Price Were Volatile While Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Stake by $1.57 Million; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $912,582 as Share Value Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 222,710 shares traded or 42.58% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 490,811 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Build America Bond Trust declares $0.1118 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Dive Into BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holding Incorporated has invested 2.68% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Advisory Services Ltd invested in 0.07% or 41,912 shares. 1,200 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 11,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc reported 13,746 shares stake. Amer Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Rmb Management Llc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fiera owns 13,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Longer Investments holds 130,785 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. 475 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Stifel Finance, a Missouri-based fund reported 272,677 shares. 139,196 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca holds 14,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 406,816 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 37,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research & Mngmt reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 5,427 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.51M shares. Capital Research Investors stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management holds 0.07% or 13,853 shares. Altavista Wealth has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 224,334 shares. Asset One Com Limited invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 9,600 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1,825 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 433 shares. 6,576 were accumulated by Palladium Prtn Limited Company. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.4% stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.19% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). St Johns Invest Ltd Company has 7,633 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.