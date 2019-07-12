Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed by $352,659 Its Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 127,665 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 6,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,310 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 25,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 5.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 1,000 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 2.68% or 562,373 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 475,245 shares. 190,270 were reported by Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Longer Investments has 130,785 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 213,101 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 6,301 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc has invested 0.27% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cambridge Research Advsrs invested in 17,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Carroll Fincl Associate has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 17,500 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 10,143 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.03% or 9,143 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,468 shares to 38,209 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 121,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.30 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,688 shares. Yacktman Asset LP owns 25,000 shares. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 0.65% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset Management North America has 28,608 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Torray Ltd has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.13% or 6,387 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 8.09 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 8,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 4,191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 319,910 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Point Trust Financial N A has 16,083 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 204,576 are owned by Greystone Managed Investments.