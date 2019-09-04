Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; Envestnet Asset Management Upped Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $6.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 30,556 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 83.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 36,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 80,291 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 43,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 206,908 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 15,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 11,326 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 93,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgemoor Advisors has 16,430 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 500 are held by Optimum Invest Advsrs. First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 120,577 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 6,301 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 475,245 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co owns 10,410 shares. West Chester Advsrs reported 88,506 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 11,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 1,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 9,143 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 0% or 475 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Build America Bond Trust declares $0.1118 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 16,751 shares to 29,063 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 10,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,912 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (IGHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 22,924 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,806 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,879 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,804 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 3,054 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 112,606 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.