Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Position as Market Value Were Volatile; Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Value Rose While Stadium Capital Management Has Cut by $817,480 Its Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 63,089 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 42,433 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 26,619 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 16,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 72,096 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 5,363 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 203,872 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group stated it has 793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 23,130 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,627 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP owns 82,874 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 3,013 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 764,135 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

