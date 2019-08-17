Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $2.19 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 93,332 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 2.45M shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 350,625 are held by Guyasuta Advsr. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 2.37% or 32,692 shares. Nottingham has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Corporation holds 978,034 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & Company invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco State Bank Inc reported 327,776 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 1.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12.14 million are owned by Fundsmith Llp. Letko Brosseau And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi reported 199,301 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Investment Gp Limited Com stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 270 shares to 2,158 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).