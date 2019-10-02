Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Share Value Were Volatile While West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $721,717; Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose While Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 396.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 315,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 394,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38M, up from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 238,131 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James & Associate owns 150,000 shares. 22,034 are owned by Millennium Management Llc. Fifth Third National Bank has 1,000 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 12,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 17,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Doliver Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 12,403 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 248,162 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 4,030 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 258,656 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.04% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 10,397 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 48,050 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,000 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Build America Bonds: The Impact Of Yield Chasing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primer On CEF Classes – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2017. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taxable Municipal Bonds: An Overlooked Fixed-Income Allocation For Portfolio Diversity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $76.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 12,404 shares to 19,554 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 904,630 shares to 167,680 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJJ) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,558 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.