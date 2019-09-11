Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Market Value Were Volatile While Tortoise Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Pool (POOL) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $300,600

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 3,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 217,824 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 292,465 shares traded or 75.21% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,695 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 26.50 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.