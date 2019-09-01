Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holder Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.57 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Holding in Genomic Health (GHDX) by $108.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 10.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714.44M, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 492,489 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of th; 27/04/2018 – Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares to 69,252 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $49.03 million activity.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc. by 203,238 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $69.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc. by 701,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).