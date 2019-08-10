Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Stake by $2.19 Million; Methode Electrs (MEI) Valuation Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 126,890 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 208% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 142,617 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Build America Bond Trust declares $0.1118 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taxable Municipal Bond CEFs To Help Diversify Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 89,951 shares to 100,528 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Lpl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 173,097 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 6,605 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability holds 41,912 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.63% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 48,050 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 128,659 shares. Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 17,469 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 10,410 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.16% or 120,577 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Grakon – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.