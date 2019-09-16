Blackrock Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Decreased by $19.06 Million as Valuation Rose; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Declined, Holder Regis Management Co Has Upped Stake

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 866,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 34.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774.60 million, down from 35.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.33M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 220,420 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.65 million for 24.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 2.47 million shares to 30.94 million shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc by 33,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,432 shares, and has risen its stake in National Energy Services Reu.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group, Australia-based fund reported 116,992 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 249,871 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 1,110 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,664 shares. Nomura owns 240,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 825,000 shares. 9,036 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 433,113 shares. Invesco Limited owns 634,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cornerstone owns 504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 154,649 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 54,481 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 151 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.