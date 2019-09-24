BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) At $32.55 Forms Top; Last Week Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Baidu has $175 highest and $11800 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 39.93% above currents $102.37 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Friday, August 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14800 target. Nomura maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $132.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Positive;Mixed

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Overweight 179.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Neutral 150.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Hold

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Equal-Weight 200.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.51M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240