BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) At $32.44 Forms Top; EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (EUXTF) Shorts Up By 0.9%

EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. EUXTF’s SI was 11,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 11,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 112 days are for EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)’s short sellers to cover EUXTF’s short positions. It closed at $78.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) formed multiple top with $35.04 target or 8.00% above today’s $32.44 share price. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) has $728.99M valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 61,756 shares traded. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It offers a range of exchange services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. The firm provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

More notable recent Euronext N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Euronext: An Asymmetric Growth Play Within The European Financial Sector – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Galp Energia: Moving Forward Despite Volatile Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bankinter: An Overlooked Spanish Bank With A 4.75% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Euronext N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Boerse: Interesting Growth Profile, But Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ASX: A Debt-Free Company With A Safe 3.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.