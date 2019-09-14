Blackrock Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $160.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Of America Has Boosted Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $4.32 Billion as Shares Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10201.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 100.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40B, up from 985,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 92.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01B, up from 89.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fd In (AIF) by 34,266 shares to 203,458 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Germany Fd Inc (GF) by 40,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,104 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.

