Blackrock Raised Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Anheuser (BUD) Position by $3.33 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 244,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 6.46M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329.21 million, up from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 222,999 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 1304.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 37,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 394,142 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com has 1.71% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Corporation In stated it has 357 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 18,345 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.31% stake. Pictet Fincl Bank & holds 0.22% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Windward Management Ca accumulated 0.22% or 19,523 shares. Eqis Capital Management owns 3,273 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 55,375 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 104,736 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 5.74M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 358 shares. Bollard Ltd reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 138,375 shares to 676,477 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) by 309,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.07M shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 320,196 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $175.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $962,672 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Howell Laura Finley bought $21,640. MYERS FRANKLIN also bought $230,400 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares. On Tuesday, May 21 Mercado – Pablo G. bought $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 1,000 shares.

