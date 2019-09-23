Blackrock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Holding by $83.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.72 million shares traded or 113.13% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 11.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.82 million, down from 13.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 916,494 shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 276 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.02% or 22,150 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 660 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 6,695 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 146 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,866 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 173,001 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 6,542 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 54,917 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 184,857 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Bank owns 5,599 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 278,691 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $124.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com with their article: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: Six analysts recommend this growth stock that’s up 32% in 2019 – The Globe and Mail” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 108,343 shares to 7.41 million shares, valued at $121.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 13,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 83,590 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 67,800 shares. Of Vermont owns 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.03% or 2.62M shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 362,552 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.03% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 240,374 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Amalgamated National Bank owns 18,548 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.02% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Etrade Capital Management Ltd reported 15,256 shares. Aew Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.08 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).