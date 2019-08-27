BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.90 N/A 0.45 31.38 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.