BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.90
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
