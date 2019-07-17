BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.52 N/A 0.45 31.25 SEI Investments Company 52 5.38 N/A 3.00 17.07

In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SEI Investments Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.