BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.78 N/A 0.45 31.38 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.