BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.78
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
