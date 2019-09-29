BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 261.23M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,459,385,474.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 29.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.