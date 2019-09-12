BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.64
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.16
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
