BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 1.67 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 35.7% respectively. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.