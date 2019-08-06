BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.65
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 3.91%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
