BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.01 N/A 0.45 31.38 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 51.35%. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.