BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.01
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 51.35%. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
