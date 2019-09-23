BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.33 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 22.19% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.