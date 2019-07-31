BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Since BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.59 N/A 0.45 31.25 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.99 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 81.9%. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Associated Capital Group Inc.