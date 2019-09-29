BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38 Altaba Inc. 64 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 718,430,514.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, with potential upside of 298.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.