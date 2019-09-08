BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparing side by side

Since BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.74 N/A 0.45 31.38 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 10.5% respectively. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 6 of the 10 factors.