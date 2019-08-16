BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.01 N/A 0.45 31.38 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 0% respectively. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.