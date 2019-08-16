BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.01
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.80
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 0% respectively. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.