BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.76
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
