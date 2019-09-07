BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.