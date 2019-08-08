BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.76
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 36.75%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
