BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 36.75%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.