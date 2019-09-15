BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.36 N/A 0.45 31.38 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.88 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 7.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.