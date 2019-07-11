BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.62 N/A 0.45 31.25 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.95 N/A 2.78 12.01

Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 2 2 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s average price target is $31.75, while its potential downside is -8.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 51.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.