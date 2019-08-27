BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.93 N/A 0.45 31.38 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 1.27 8.43

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.83, with potential upside of 47.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 0% respectively. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.