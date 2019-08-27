BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.90 N/A 0.45 31.38 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 28.35% respectively. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.