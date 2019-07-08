BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) At $14.55 Forms Top; Tensile Capital Management Cut Its News New/Cl B (NWS) Holding

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) formed multiple top with $15.28 target or 5.00% above today’s $14.55 share price. BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) has $40.74M valuation. It closed at $14.55 lastly. It is down 11.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased News Corp New/Cl B (NWS) stake by 33.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as News Corp New/Cl B (NWS)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 756,525 shares with $9.45 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. News Corp New/Cl B now has $7.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 45,960 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 65,851 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Llc invested in 54,975 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 48,761 shares. 22,793 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 125,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 1.03M shares. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). 18,400 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Sei Invests has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 35,138 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 1.33 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 24,080 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 193,670 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity. ZWEIFACH GERSON had sold 36,007 shares worth $1.78M on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realtor.com® to Open New Opcity Tech Hub in Downtown Austin – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Realtor.com® Commute Time Filter Lets Buyers Test Drive Their Commute Before Buying a Home – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $22.08 million activity. GABBAY HENRY had bought 1,190 shares worth $15,851. 221 shares valued at $22.10 million were sold by BARCLAYS PLC on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 430,064 shares or 18.18% more from 363,915 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,495 were reported by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Hightower Advisors Limited Co owns 18,841 shares. Karpus Incorporated invested 0.05% in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH). 8,315 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Saba Cap Limited Partnership reported 220,482 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 2,980 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) for 51,390 shares. Morgan Stanley has 14,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock.