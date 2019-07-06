BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) Forms $14.41 Double Top; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Sentiment Is 1.61

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) formed double top with $14.99 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.41 share price. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) has $439.81 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 31,409 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) has risen 3.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 64 decreased and sold holdings in Inter Parfums Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.40 million shares, down from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Inter Parfums Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.64M for 43.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 1.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. for 661,394 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 370,457 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 304,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,773 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 58,729 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 26/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – Inter Parfums Posts Gains in Sales, Income; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES $665M, EST. $660.0M; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity.