BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) Is At $13.21 Formed Wedge; Peapack Gladstone Financial (PGC) Sentiment Is 1.39

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) formed wedge up with $13.74 target or 4.00% above today’s $13.21 share price. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) has $899.59M valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 204,384 shares traded or 74.04% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) has risen 5.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.21% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 41 reduced and sold equity positions in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.20 million shares, down from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.08M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 50,495 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Endicott Management Co holds 12.82% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for 500,000 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 176,191 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.77% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 706,229 shares.