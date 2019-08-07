BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) Is At $12.95 Formed Wedge; ROBERTET SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (RBTEF) Shorts Lowered By 50%

ROBERTET SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:RBTEF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. RBTEF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $630.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) formed wedge up with $13.73 target or 6.00% above today’s $12.95 share price. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has $292.13M valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 39,314 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 25.35% more from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT). Karpus Inc reported 953,398 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 168,220 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 129,031 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 17,909 shares. Capital Inv Lc holds 21,126 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates holds 20,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sit accumulated 0.17% or 433,483 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.03% in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT). The New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.01% in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT). 98,110 are held by Fiera Corporation. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) for 12,900 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 6,839 shares. City Of London Inv Limited accumulated 40,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Robertet SA produces perfumes, aromas, and natural products worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s products primarily include fragrances, organic essential oils, active ingredients, and flavors. It currently has negative earnings.