BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) Is At $12.94 Formed Wedge; Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (EQR) Sellers Increased By 4.86% Their Shorts

Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (NYSE:EQR) had an increase of 4.86% in short interest. EQR’s SI was 5.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.86% from 4.84M shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 4 days are for Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (NYSE:EQR)’s short sellers to cover EQR’s short positions. The SI to Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 172,324 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.93 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 39.41 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.25 million activity. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Brackenridge Alexander also sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. The insider Kaufman Ian sold 932 shares worth $67,302. The insider Garechana Robert sold $49,610. GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. 10,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $732,900 were sold by Altshuler Barry. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EQR in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

