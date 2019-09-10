BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) Forms $13.08 Double Top; Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) formed double top with $14.26 target or 9.00% above today’s $13.08 share price. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) has $519.37M valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 30,534 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.10% above currents $74.93 stock price. Tempur Sealy had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Mngmt L P reported 575,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 4.27 million were accumulated by Route One Investment Company L P. Metropolitan Life Commerce invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oberndorf William E has 2.34% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 34,091 shares. 3,631 are owned by M&T Comml Bank. H Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 65.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8.00M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,360 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 92,317 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 3,768 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 18,000 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 623,121 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.