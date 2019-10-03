BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.